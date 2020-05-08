Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 12.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.92, 1,624,622 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 957,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

