Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 14.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price traded up 14.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.97, 2,063,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,921,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $539.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,919.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

