Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $70.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.41 million to $70.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $56.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $282.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.55 million, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $331.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $201,627.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,146 shares of company stock worth $3,934,877. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,351.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $107.65.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

