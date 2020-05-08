NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 1,090,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,377,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 22.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

