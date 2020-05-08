Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Earnings Beat

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.26, approximately 1,962,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,093,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

