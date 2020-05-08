Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.70 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

DAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

