American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Up 13.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.21, 1,688,618 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 697,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

