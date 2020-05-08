Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Trading 12.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $44.85, 789,404 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 301,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 59,338 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 320.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

