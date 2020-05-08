Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 12.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) traded up 12.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27, 1,800,979 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,572,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $614.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

