Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 15% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose 15% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 873,123 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 415,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lynch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,408 shares in the company, valued at $617,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,383.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,075 shares of company stock worth $384,560. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

