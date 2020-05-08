Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $60.40, 3,941,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,350,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

