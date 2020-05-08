Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $60.40, 3,941,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,350,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.
PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.
In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.