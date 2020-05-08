American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) fell 5.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.82, 5,099,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,495,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

