DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.90, 3,253,829 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,663,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.