Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.03, 1,271,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 857,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $957.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

