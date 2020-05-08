Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.22, 630,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 341,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.