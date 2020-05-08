Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.10, 10,318,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,614,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Specifically, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 102,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

