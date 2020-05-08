Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Down 14.9% After Earnings Miss

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) shares traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.14, 1,783,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 500,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 87.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

