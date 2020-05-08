Davita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $76.06, but opened at $78.87. Davita shares last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 2,095,972 shares traded.

The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Get Davita alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Davita by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Davita by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

About Davita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.