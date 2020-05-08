Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.73, but opened at $77.48. Republic Services shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 2,333,627 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.