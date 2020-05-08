Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Group of Companies Inc Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

SGC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.91 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

