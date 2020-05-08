Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels withdrew its outlook for the ongoing year and detailed impact on its business from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is weakening travel demand. Bulk of the adverse impact on total revenues is because of group business cancellations. The company has a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties in key cities and is actively refining its portfolio by reducing exposure in high capex assets and international markets, which position it well for long-term growth. Moreover, decent balance sheet strength will likely help it beat the current market mayhem and support its growth endeavors over the long term. However, weaker lodging demand in light of the coronavirus pandemic is a key concern while supply growth in certain markets have added to its woes. In addition, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.05 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.