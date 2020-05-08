Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

TEF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

TEF stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

