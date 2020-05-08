Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 31,475 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 3,792 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and have sold 561,584 shares worth $12,220,356.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

