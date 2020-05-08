Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Decreased by William Blair

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRAH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,731,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.