Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.23 million.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

