Contrasting SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) & ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SYSMEX CORP/ADR alerts:

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ReNeuron Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.46 $371.02 million $0.90 38.63 ReNeuron Group $60,000.00 854.11 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ReNeuron Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReNeuron Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.67%. Given ReNeuron Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNeuron Group is more favorable than SYSMEX CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.57% 10.85% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -25.52, meaning that its share price is 2,652% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats ReNeuron Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia. It is also involved in developing human retinal progenitor cell candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease of the retina, as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder; and CTX-derived exosomes, which are nanoparticles released by cells containing various active proteins and microRNAs. ReNeuron Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.