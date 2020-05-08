Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.41.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

