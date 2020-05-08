Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

UMPQ opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

