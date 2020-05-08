Terex Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

TEX opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $951.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,723.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

