TPG Specialty Lending Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TSLX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPG Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

