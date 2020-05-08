Brokers Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SHAK opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

