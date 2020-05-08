NASDAQ:DKNG (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect NASDAQ:DKNG to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.51 on Friday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $26.85.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NASDAQ:DKNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About NASDAQ:DKNG

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PRA Health Sciences Inc Decreased by William Blair
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PRA Health Sciences Inc Decreased by William Blair
Pretium Resources Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Pretium Resources Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Contrasting SYSMEX CORP/ADR & ReNeuron Group
Contrasting SYSMEX CORP/ADR & ReNeuron Group
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report