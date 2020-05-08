NASDAQ:DKNG (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect NASDAQ:DKNG to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.51 on Friday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $26.85.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NASDAQ:DKNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

