Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $234.38, but opened at $220.44. Arista Networks shares last traded at $208.01, with a volume of 2,490,148 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

