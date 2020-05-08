Contrasting Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -154.41% -47.73% CTI BioPharma -177.54% -129.42% -64.84%

79.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CTI BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 522.68%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.81%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.05 million ($2.28) -1.18 CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 22.65 -$40.02 million N/A N/A

Trevi Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTI BioPharma.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats CTI BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

