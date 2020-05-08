Critical Contrast: Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) & Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cypress Semiconductor and Envision Solar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor 0 9 2 0 2.18 Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $22.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Envision Solar International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor $2.21 billion 4.04 $40.43 million $0.82 29.05 Envision Solar International $5.11 million 7.81 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor 1.83% 15.83% 9.20% Envision Solar International -76.97% -92.81% -51.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Envision Solar International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

