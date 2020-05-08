Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEN. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 72.34%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

