Head-To-Head Survey: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) vs. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% Arco Platform -1.60% 9.64% 6.14%

6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 6.69 -$14.67 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $139.21 million 11.21 -$2.39 million $0.49 115.67

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioHiTech Global and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 2 3 0 2.60

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 229.46%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats BioHiTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.