Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

