Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

ACLS opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,399 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,706,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

