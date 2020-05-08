Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreased by Oppenheimer

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of AME opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 58,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,356,000 after buying an additional 220,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

