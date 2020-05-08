Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By B. Riley

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19.
In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
