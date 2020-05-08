Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By B. Riley

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.