Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $83.31 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

