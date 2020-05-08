Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

