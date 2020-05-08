Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Increased by Analyst

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

AON stock opened at $184.83 on Thursday. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

