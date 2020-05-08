XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

XOMA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $232.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.22. XOMA has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. On average, analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

