Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.