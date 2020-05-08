Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Itron, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Itron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

