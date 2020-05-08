Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Onespan in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Onespan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSPN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Onespan stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $663.56 million, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

