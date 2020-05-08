Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

MAA stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

