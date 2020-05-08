Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.26.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

